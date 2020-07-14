PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a media sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

