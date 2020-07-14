PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

