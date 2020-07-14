PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.