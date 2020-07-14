PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

PEP opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

