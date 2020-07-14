PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.39 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 198,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,099,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

