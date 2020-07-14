Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post $63.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $67.31 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year sales of $275.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.20 million to $276.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.29 million, with estimates ranging from $270.27 million to $270.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 161.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 496,472 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 592,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 259,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 522,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

