Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 947,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

