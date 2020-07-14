PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protein Design Labs Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer. PDL markets several biopharmaceutical products in the United States through its hospital sales force and wholly-owned subsidiary, ESP Pharma, Inc. As a leader in the development of humanized antibodies, PDL has licensed its patents to numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, some of which are now paying royalties on net sales of licensed products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.50.

PDLI stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

