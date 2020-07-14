Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, 235,674 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 81,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

