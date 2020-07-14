Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.13. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.