Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PK. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,051,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 218,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after buying an additional 166,279 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

