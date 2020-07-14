Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Painted Pony Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.96.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

