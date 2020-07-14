PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after buying an additional 12,434,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,030,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

