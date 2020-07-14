Packer & Co Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Packer & Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 28.1% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.82 and a 200-day moving average of $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

