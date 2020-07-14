Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OFIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

