OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

