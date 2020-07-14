Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ORTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ORTX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

