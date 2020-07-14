Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

ORMP opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

