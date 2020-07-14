Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPCH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.