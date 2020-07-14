OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. Analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OptiNose by 175.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

