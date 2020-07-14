Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $322.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.11. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

