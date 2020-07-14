Oppenheimer Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $39.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $199,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.