Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCEL. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.23. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

