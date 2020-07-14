Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

