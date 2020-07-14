Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.89. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

