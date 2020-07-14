OneMain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,006 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 668 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after acquiring an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 168,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

