One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE:OLP opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 173.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.