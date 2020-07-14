Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.50. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

