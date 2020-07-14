Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ODT opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.15. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.