Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $395.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.