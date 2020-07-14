Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OCGN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.19. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

