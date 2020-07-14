Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.27 ($17.72).

OCDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($27.38) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,088 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OCDO traded up GBX 31 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,033 ($25.02). 947,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,043.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

