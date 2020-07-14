Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter valued at $414,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

