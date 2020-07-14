Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 860.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

