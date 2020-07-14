NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 307.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 386,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 93.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

