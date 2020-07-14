NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.