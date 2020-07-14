NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

