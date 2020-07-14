NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.

BABA stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

