NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

