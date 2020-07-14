NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

