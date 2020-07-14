NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 6,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,044. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.51. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.