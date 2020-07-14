Nucleus Vision Hits 1-Day Volume of $128,999.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Bitrue and IDEX. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $2.20 million and $128,999.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.16 or 0.04923034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054704 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, WazirX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bitrue, BITBOX, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

