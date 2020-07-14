Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Novartis in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

