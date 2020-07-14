Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.