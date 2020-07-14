Northland Securities Raises Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $22.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $372.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.71. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $869,894. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ooma by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ooma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ooma by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 57,411 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

