Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Bank of America

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,813 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

