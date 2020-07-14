Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shake Shack stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

In other news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $538,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after buying an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $18,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 235,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 180,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

