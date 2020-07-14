Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Noble Energy by 133.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 761,229 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

