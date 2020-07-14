Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NBL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Noble Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

