Niobio Cash Trading 1% Higher This Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $51,830.62 and approximately $243.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

